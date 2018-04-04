April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

France, U.S. say committed to wiping out Islamic State

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 17:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



PARIS - France and the United States are committed to stamping out Islamic State, Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday after the French president spoke with his US counterpart Donald Trump.



"France and the United States are determined to pursue their actions within the international coalition to fight to the end this terrorist organization," the Elysee Palace said in a statement

"Nothing should distract us from the objective of preventing Islamic State's resurgence in the region and allowing an inclusive political process in Syria," it added.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 4, 2018
High Court rules that drowned baby will undergo autopsy, against family's wishes

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut