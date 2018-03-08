March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
France again presses Russia, Iran to ensure Syria respects ceasefire

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 09:52
PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday pressed Russia and Iran to use their influence over Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to ensure Damascus respects a UN resolution calling for a 30-day ceasfire.



Le Drian also reiterated that France will respond if it is proven chemical weapons have been used and killed people.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his government have in recent weeks repeatedly called for a truce in Syria to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to trapped civilians, but the fighting continues.


