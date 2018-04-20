April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
France says Russia obstructing access to chemical weapon attack site

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 20:24
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 PARIS - Russia is obstructing the access of international chemical weapons inspectors to the site of a suspected poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.


Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrived in Damascus last weekend to examine the site of the suspected attack in nearby Douma, which killed dozens of people and led to US-led missile strikes.

"At this time, inspectors from the OPCW still don't have access to the site of the gas attack in Douma," Le Drian said in a written statement.

The obstruction is likely aimed at ensuring that proof of the attack disappears, he said, adding that the OPCW must have full, immediate and unimpeded access to the site. 


