January 24 2018
|
Shevat, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

France says UN-led Syria peace talks in Vienna represent "last hope"

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 17:25




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France's foreign minister said on Wednesday there was no perspective of a political solution for Syria other than U.N.-led peace talks in Vienna, which he said were the "last hope."

"Today, there is no political perspective that presents itself, other than -- and it's the last hope -- the meeting that will be held in Vienna tomorrow under the auspices of the United Nations, where the belligerents will be present and where we hope a peace agenda will be mapped out," Jean-Yves Le Drian told French lawmakers.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 24, 2018
Egypt presidential hopeful Khalid Ali withdraws from race

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut