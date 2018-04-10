April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
France says to decide on Syria strikes in coming days

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 21:31
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a decision on whether to carry out military strikes on Syrian chemical weapons' facilities would be made in the coming days after more consultations with the United States and Britain.

"The third element is the red lines defined by France. These red lines, which are shared by other powers, have nothing to do with the discussions taking place at the UN Security Council," Macron said alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"In this context, we will continue exchanges of technical and strategic information with our partners in particular Britain and America, and in the coming days we will announce our decision."

He said if there were strikes they would not target the Syrian government's allies or anybody in particular, but would be aimed at the Syrian government's chemical facilities.


