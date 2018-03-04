March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

France tells Iran risks sanctions if ballistic missile issue not handled

By REUTERS
March 4, 2018 13:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS- France's foreign minister told Iran ahead of a visit to Tehran on Monday that the country needed to address concerns over its ballistic missile program or risked new sanctions.

"There are ballistic programs of missiles that can reach several thousand kilometres which are not compatible with UN Security Council resolutions and exceed the sole need of defending Iran's borders," Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"If not tackled head on, this country risks new sanctions," he added.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 4, 2018
U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 17 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut