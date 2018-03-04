France tells Iran risks sanctions if ballistic missile issue not handled

PARIS- France's foreign minister told Iran ahead of a visit to Tehran on Monday that the country needed to address concerns over its ballistic missile program or risked new sanctions.



"There are ballistic programs of missiles that can reach several thousand kilometres which are not compatible with UN Security Council resolutions and exceed the sole need of defending Iran's borders," Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.



"If not tackled head on, this country risks new sanctions," he added.



