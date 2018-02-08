February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

France to up defense spending by 1.7 bln euros a year until 2022

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 11:45




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France's defense budget will increase by 1.7 billion euros a year between 2019 and 2022, the armed forces ministry said on Thursday, confirming spending commitments outlined by President Emmanuel Macron last year.

From 2023, the annual increase is set to rise 3 billion euros a year so that France can hit its NATO-agreed target of spending 2.0 percent of gross domestic product on defense by 2025.

Currently, France spends around 1.7 percent of GDP on defense.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
Attempted stabbing of soldier in West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut