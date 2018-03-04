March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

France urges Iran to pressure Syrian government over Ghouta

By REUTERS
March 4, 2018 17:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to put pressure on the Syrian government to end attacks against Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta region and let humanitarian aid in.

In a phone conversation on the eve of foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's trip to Tehran, the two presidents agreed to work together in the coming days with the United Nations and the Syrian government and countries involved to improve the situation for civilians and make a ceasefire effective.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 4, 2018
U.S. embassy in Ankara says will be closed on Monday due to security threat

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 17 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut