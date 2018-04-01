April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

France urges Israeli restraint after Gaza deaths

By REUTERS
April 1, 2018 23:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France urged Israel on Sunday to show restraint following its military response to Palestinian demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border that killed at least 15.

"France reminds the Israeli authorities of their duty to protect civilians and urges them to show the greatest restraint," a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

"France also highlights the Palestinians' right to peacefully demonstrate," she added.

Israel's defense minister rejected calls for an independent investigation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, and other leaders.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 2, 2018
Three Palestinians arrested after attempting to cross Gaza border

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut