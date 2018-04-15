April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

France warns of humanitarian disaster in Syrian city Idlib

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 02:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned of a humanitarian disaster in the rebel-controlled Syrian city of Idlib, which could be a next target of the Syrian army.



The northwestern Idlib region remains the largest populated area of Syria in the hands of insurgents fighting the Damascus government. In recent years, tens of thousands of fighters and civilians have fled there from parts of the country which the army has recaptured with the help of Russia and Iran.



Le Drian said Idlib now has some 2 million inhabitants, including hundreds of thousands of Syrians evacuated from rebel-held cities taken back by the Syrian regime.



"There is a risk of a new humanitarian disaster. Idlib's fate must be settled by a political process, which includes disarming the militias," Le Drian said in an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.



Some insurgent officials have said they feared an onslaught against Idlib, which a senior Iranian official has indicated could be the next target.



He added that France would also keep a close eye on the situation in northeastern Syria, which was freed from Islamic State with French help.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 15, 2018
Militants in U.N. disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    16 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut