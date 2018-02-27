France's Macron tells Erdogan Syria truce also applies to Afrin





PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told his Turkish counterpart that a U.N. call at the weekend for a ceasefire across Syria also applied to Syria's Afrin region.

Turkey deployed police special forces to the northwestern Syrian region of Afrin on Monday for a "new battle" in its five-week campaign against the Kurdish YPG militia. Macron also told Tayyipin a phone call that it was imperative that the cease-fire be fully respected and added that France's monitoring of humanitarian access and chemical weapons is "total and permanent," Macron's office said in a statement.