March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
France's Sarkozy to face trial for corruption, influence peddling

By REUTERS
March 29, 2018 17:17
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial over charges he misused his influence to secure leaked details of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign, Le Monde reported on Thursday.

The case came about after investigators used phone-taps to examine separate allegations that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi funded Sarkozy's campaign and began to suspect he had kept tabs on a separate case through a network of informants.

Sarkozy's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.


