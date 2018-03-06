March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

French FM says told Turks to end Afrin operation, says part of UN truce

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 19:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France's foreign minister said on Tuesday the international focus on Syria was on implementing a U.N.-backed ceasefire in the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta, but the situation in Kurdish-held Afrin could also not be ignored.

"The will for a ceasefire is for everybody, all of Syria. We need to say it because we will all be mobilized in the coming days on the question of eastern Ghouta, but the truce applies to all, including Afrin," Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament's foreign affairs committee.

He said French authorities had repeated this to Turkish officials and told them France regretted the intervention against Kurdish militants in the Afrin region and advised Ankara "put an end to it."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut