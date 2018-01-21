January 21 2018
|
Shevat, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

French calls for emergency Security Council meeting on Syria

By REUTERS
January 21, 2018 14:06




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Syria following a Turkish incursion into northern Syria's Afrin province, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"Ghouta, Idlib, Afrin - France asks for an urgent meeting of the Security Council," Le Drian said on his Twitter feed. He added that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday morning.

Turkish ground forces pushed into northern Syria's Afrin province on Sunday, the army said, after Turkey launched artillery and air strikes on a US-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 21, 2018
Turkey's economy will not be affected by operation in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 13
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut