French embassy in Burkina Faso changes Facebook message on assault

By REUTERS
March 2, 2018 14:21
PARIS - France's embassy in Burkina Faso modified an earlier Facebook message stating that it was under attack to say that an attack was underway in the capital but that it was not clear where.

"Attack underway in Ouagadougou. Stay indoors. Not clear at this stage which sites targetted," the embassy said in a second Facebook message.

A French government official and a French diplomat in West Africa confirmed earlier that the embassy, the French Institute and the Burkinabe prime minister's office were under assault.


