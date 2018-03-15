March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

French judge issues arrest warrant for daughter of Saudi king

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 19:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS) - A French judge has issued an arrest warrant for the daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.

The source did not give a reason for the warrant.

Le Point, which first reported the warrant, said it was related to an incident in 2016 when the bodyguard of Princess Hassa bint Salman, who is the sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was arrested on suspicion of beating up a worker in her Parisian apartment.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 15, 2018
Foot bridge collapses at Florida university, several hurt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut