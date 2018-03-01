March 01 2018
French judge steps up Le Pen investigation over Islamic State tweets

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 14:22
PARIS - France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen was  placed under formal investigation on Thursday on suspicion of disseminating violent images over tweets she posted of Islamic State violence, a judicial source said.

The investigation relates to three graphic images of Islamic State executions she posted on Twitter in December 2015, including the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

Le Pen denounced an earlier stage of the investigation as "political interference."


