March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
French prosecutors investigating girlfriend of Islamist gunman

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 20:23
PARIS - French prosecutors placed the 18-year old girlfriend of the Islamist gunman who killed four people in southern France last week under formal investigation, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Named only as Marine P, Redouane Lakdim's partner is being investigated for terrorist conspiracy, the prosecutor's office said. She remains in temporary custody.

In French legal jargon, being "placed under investigation" is a step judicial investigators can take if they have serious grounds for suspecting an offence. It often but not always leads to trial.


