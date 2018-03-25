March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Friends and family attend mass in honor of French attack victims

By REUTERS
March 25, 2018 17:18
2 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Hundreds of friends, family and local officials attended a memorial service in Trebes on Sunday to honor the victims of the Islamist militant attack that killed a gendarme and three other people in southwest France.

Gendarme Arnaud Beltrame, 44, who voluntarily took the place of a female hostage during the supermarket siege on Friday in the tranquil town near the Pyrenees mountains, received a special tribute for what French President Emmanuel Macron had described as a heroic act.

Beltrame died on Saturday after being shot during the siege. Other victims were a winegrower who had been in a car the attacker stole in Carcassonne, as well as a butcher and a shopper at the supermarket.

"A life given can not be lost. It transcends misfortune to rally us in unity, it calls us to believe in life stronger than death," regional Carcassonne and Narbonne Bishop Alain Planet said at the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of the police and the Muslim community.

TRUMP TRIBUTE

US President Donald Trump emphasized Beltrame's heroic act on Sunday after sharing his "thoughts and prayers" with the victims of the attacks the previous day.

"France honors a great hero. Officer died after bravely swapping places with hostage in ISIS (Islamic State)-related terror attack," he said on Twitter.

Flowers and messages in tribute to Beltrame were placed in front of the gendarmerie of the medieval city of Carcassonne, where he was based. Several cities, the National Assembly and police stations across France flew their flags at half-mast in his honor.

Macron decided on Saturday that France would hold a national tribute to Beltrame in the coming days.

"He fell as a hero, giving up his life to halt the murderous enterprise of a jihadist terrorist," Macron said in a statement shortly before dawn on Saturday.

The attacker was identified by authorities as Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national from Carcassonne.

The Islamic State militant group on Friday claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several hundred investigators devoted to the inquiry were still checking the claim and looking into possible help Lakdim could have received, Macron's office said.



Related Content

Breaking news
March 25, 2018
Turkey's Erdogan says operations begin in Iraq's Sinjar region

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut