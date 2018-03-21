March 21 2018
Nisan, 5, 5778
Fugitive Pakistani cop surrenders, faces extra-judicial killings inquiry

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 13:33
A senior Pakistani policeman accused of a role in police killings surrendered to the Supreme Court on Wednesday after two months on the run, media said, in a case that has stirred anger about extra-judicial killings.

Rao Anwar, senior superintendent of police in the port city of Karachi, was suspended on January 20 after four men were killed in a shoot-out with police.



