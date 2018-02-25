February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
Funeral for radical Haredi rabbi gets underway in Jerusalem

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 25, 2018 11:22
Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the funeral procession of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, the leader of the so-called Jerusalem Faction, who died Saturday morning from a heart attack, aged 86.

Major roads and intersections around the city were blocked off to allow the procession to make its way to the Har Hamenochot cemetery.

Police urged funeral goers to use public transportation to arrive at the cemetery and general motorists to avoid the area.

Auerbach, a noted Torah scholar and son of the late Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, was a staunch conservative within the Haredi, non-hassidic (Lithuanian) community. The flagship issue taken up by Auerbach and his Jerusalem Faction was that of unceasing, unremitting, vitriolic opposition to Haredi enlistment in the IDF.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


