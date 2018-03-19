March 19 2018
Nisan, 3, 5778
Funeral of Adiel Kolman, Jerusalem stabbing victim, begins

March 19, 2018 11:31
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The funeral of Adiel Kolman, the 32-year-old father of four who was killed in a terror attack on Sunday evening, began Monday morning at 11 a.m. in the Kokhav HaShahar cemetery.

Kolman was killed Sunday evening as he left his job at the City of David museum in the Old City and headed in the direction of Jerusalem’s light rail. A terrorist stabbed him in the upper part of his body as he neared the area of the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. He was rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition and died just before midnight.

Kolman grew up in Moshav Keshet in the Golan Heights. He leaves behind children in third and second grade as well as in kindergarten and day care. His wife, Ayelet, is a social worker.


