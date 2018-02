The funeral of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal began today, one day after he was murdered in a stabbing attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel.



Ben-Gal, 29, was standing near a highway outside the settlement on Monday near a bus stop on his way to a brit mila. The terrorist under suspicion was identified as Abed al-Karim Adel Asi, who has yet to be captured.



Ben-Gal, a resident of the Har Bracha settlement, will be buried there.



Share on facebook Share on twitter