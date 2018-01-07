January 08 2018
Tevet, 21, 5778
Furious Trump aide assails book, calls president a 'genius'

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 19:18




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - A senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday assailed a new book rattling the White House, called his boss a genius and launched an attack on news coverage before a TV anchor urged him to calm down and cut off their interview.

Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller told Jake Tapper on CNN'S "State of the Union" that the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by journalist Michael Wolff was a "grotesque work of fiction."

Miller accused CNN of "anti-Trump hysterical coverage" following the Friday release of the book, which portrays Trump, a former reality TV start who took office nearly a year ago, as mentally unstable and unfit for the demands of his job.

"The reality is that the president is a political genius," Miller said and accused Tapper of being "condescending" and "snide."

"I have no idea why you're attacking me," Tapper responded, saying Miller was being "obsequious" and asking him to "calm down" before cutting the interview short.

"I think we have wasted enough of my viewers' time," Tapper said, ending the interview.


