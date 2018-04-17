April 17 2018
Iyar, 2, 5778
G7 backs efforts to curb Syrian chemical weapons capability

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 09:23
BERLIN - The Group of Seven industrialized nations condemned the alleged chemical attack in eastern Ghouta in Syria on April 7 and backed "proportionate" efforts by the United States, Britain and France to stop the future use of such weapons.

"We fully support efforts made by the United States, the UK and France to decrease the capacity to use chemical weapons by the Assad regime and to prevent their future use," said the leaders, referring to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

"We still stand by a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Syria," they added in the statement released by Germany on Tuesday.


