April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Gabon returns three suspects to Turkey over Gulen links, Erdogan says

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 13:02
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Three Turkish nationals detained in Gabon over links to the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup have been brought to Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan vowed to continue to seek supporters of the U.S.-based cleric "no matter where they run."

"Gabon has returned three important Gulenists to our country. No matter where they run or how much they run, we will go after them," he said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, citing security sources, said the three suspects had been captured in an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence. It said the three were brought back to Turkey and handed over to authorities for questioning.

The suspects, identified as Osman Ozpinar, Ibrahim Akbas and Adnan Demironal, were involved in the administration of schools run by Gulen's network, Anadolu said, adding that they were also users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says is used by the cleric's supporters.

It said the three were detained by authorities in Gabon on March 23 and also faced charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 10, 2018
Russian military has been jamming U.S. military drones in Syria

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut