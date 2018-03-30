March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell-Gaza health official

By REUTERS
March 30, 2018 07:09
JERUSALEM - A farmer was killed and a second person was wounded by an Israeli tank shell on Friday, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said, as tensions rose on Friday ahead of planned protests by Palestinians along the border with Israel.

The Israeli military declined comment and was checking for details. The Gaza health ministry spokesman said the farmer was killed and another wounded near the town of Khan Younis.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are planning to begin a six-week-long tent city protest near the Israeli border to demand Palestinian refugees be allowed to return to what is now Israel and Israeli troops are on heightened alert along the border.


