Gazans gather over 10,000 tires to burn for Friday protest

Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip have gathered over 10,000 tires that they intend to set alight as part of the upcoming Friday protest along the border with Israel, Hamas sources have reported.



"The youth are doing an amazing job," "March of Return" protester Muhammad Matar is quoted as saying in the Hamas weekly Al-Risala. "They are working around the clock in order to obstruct the Israeli snipers' field of vision."



Al-Risala also reported that the protesters have prepared sirens to confuse IDF soldiers.













