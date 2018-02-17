February 17 2018
|
Adar, 2, 5778
|
Gen. McMaster: 'Public accounts' show Assad using chemical weapons

By REUTERS
February 17, 2018 14:48




MUNICH - US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Saturday that public reports showed that Syrian President Bashar Assad was using chemical weapons and added that it was time for the international community to hold the government accountable.



"Public accounts and photos clearly show that Assad's chemical weapons use is continuing," McMaster said while speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is time for all nations to hold the Syrian regime and its sponsors accountable for their actions and support the efforts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he added.


