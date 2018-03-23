March 23 2018
German Foreign Minister Maas will visit Israel and the PA

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 23, 2018 14:00
German Foreign Minister Mas will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to the German Embassy.

German Foreign Minister Heiku Maas will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority on Sunday and Monday (March 25-26).
He will hold talks with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

In addition, Foreign Minister Mas will visit Yad Vashem and meet with Holocaust survivors.


