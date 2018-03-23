German Foreign Minister Maas will visit Israel and the PA

German Foreign Minister Mas will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to the German Embassy.



German Foreign Minister Heiku Maas will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority on Sunday and Monday (March 25-26).

He will hold talks with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.



In addition, Foreign Minister Mas will visit Yad Vashem and meet with Holocaust survivors.

