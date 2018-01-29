German city Frankfurt cuts ties to banks that enable Israel boycotts

The deputy mayor of the city of Frankfurt announced on Monday that the municipal government will end all commerce with banks that conduct business with organizations that support a boycott of the Jewish State.



In a statement sent to The Jerusalem Post, deputy mayor Uwe Becker wrote that "We will shortly only work together with banks, peoples' banks, and Sparkassen, who do not maintain business relations with organizations of the anit-semitic BDS campaign or affiliated groups."



Frankfurt is the first German city to sanction banks and financial institutions for providing services to the Boycott,Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel.



This story is developing.



