NEUMUENSTER, Germany - A German court has extended the detention of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont pending a decision by a higher court on whether to extradite him to Spain, the general prosecutor in the northern city of Schleswig said on Monday.



"He appeared calm and composed," prosecutor Georg-Friedrich Guentge told reporters when he was asked to describe Puigdemont's appearance in court.



