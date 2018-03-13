March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
German parliamentary leader calls for Russian cooperation in spy case

By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
March 13, 2018 11:11
Chairman of German Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Dr. Norbert Rottgen said on Tuesday that if Russia does not cooperate in the investigation into the attack on the Russian spy using nerve gas that took place in England on March 3'd the West should take a joint stand.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33 were found unconscious on a bench in the southern English cathedral city of Salisbury on March 3'd and have been in hospital since.

British Interior minister Amber Rudd told reporters on March 10 that more than 250 counter terrorism police officers were involved in the investigation, which was proceeding with "speed and professionalism.


