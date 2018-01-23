January 23 2018
German teenager killed in scuffle with schoolmate

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 15:20




BERLIN - Police in Germany arrested a suspect after a student killed his schoolmate, police said on Tuesday.

Die Welt newspaper said a student was stabbed during a scuffle. It said the two students were aged 14 and 15.

Police did not say if a weapon had been used.

The school in the town of Luenen in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was evacuated.

In 2009, a 17-year-old gunman killed 15 people in southwest Germany in a shooting spree that started at his former school.


