April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Germany condemns Syria gas attack, says evidence points to Assad

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 12:54
BERLIN - Germany on Monday condemned the use of chemical weapons in Douma, a rebel-held town in Syria's eastern Ghouta, and said the circumstances pointed to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad being responsible for the attack.

"The government condemns this new use of poison gas in the strongest terms," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference. "The regime's actions are abhorrent."


"Those responsible for the use of poison gas ... must be held to account," he added. "With this use of poison gas, the circumstances point to Assad regime's responsibility."


