January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Germany says Iranian protesters deserve respect

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 13:13




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - Germany said on Wednesday it was following developments in Iran with concern but stressed that protesters there demonstrating against economic hardship deserved respect.

"The federal government considers it legitimate when people courageously protest their economic and political woes on the streets as is happening in Iran at the moment and they have our respect," said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

She urged Iranian authorities to initiate dialogue with the protesters and to respond proportionately to demonstrators who engage in violence, adding that Germany was alarmed by reports of deaths in six days of unrest.


