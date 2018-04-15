April 15 2018
Germany says it has to assume Russia behind recent cyber attack

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 20:52
BERLIN - The German government has to assume that a cyber attack on its Foreign Ministry stemmed from Russia, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the broadcaster ZDF on Sunday.



Maas listed a series of what he called problematic actions by Moscow, including the lack of progress in implementing a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a poison gas attack in Britain, Moscow's support of the Syrian government, Russia's efforts to influence Western elections, and the cyber attack.

"We had an attack on the Foreign Ministry where we have to assume that it stemmed from Russia," he said. "We can't just wish all that away ... And I think it's not only reasonable but necessary to point out that we do not view those as constructive contributions."


Breaking news
April 15, 2018
New US sanctions will hurt Washington and Europe more than Russia

By REUTERS

