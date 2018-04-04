April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Germany still backs Britain in blaming Russia for spy attack

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 12:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - The German government still agrees with Britain that Russia is probably responsible for the poisoning of a former double agent after the head of Britain's military research center said he could not say whether the nerve agent had been made in Russia.

"Nothing has changed," said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding: "We share Britain's view that there is a high likelihood that Russia is behind it."

Western countries, including Germany, have taken joint action in expelling Russian diplomats as a result of the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in southern England last month. Moscow has retaliated with expulsions of its own.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 4, 2018
Serbian court jails seven for recruiting, financing militants in Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut