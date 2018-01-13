January 13 2018
|
Tevet, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Germany to keep seeking full implementation of Iran deal

By REUTERS
January 13, 2018 00:11




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - Germany will consult with Britain and France on how to proceed in implementing a nuclear deal with Iran, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, after US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the pact if some "flaws" are not fixed.

"We will now consult with our European partners to find a common way forward," the spokeswoman wrote in an email. "The federal government will continue to campaign for the full implementation of the nuclear agreement."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 13, 2018
Iran says it will retaliate against US sanctions on chief judge

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 20
    Haifa
  • 10 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut