April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Germany vows to keep pressure on Russia over Syria

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 13:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - The German government on Friday said it would do all it could to maintain political pressure on Russia over the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

Seibert said there was "serious evidence" that pointed to use of such weapons in violation of international law, and said Germany remained in close touch with the United States and other allies over how to respond.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Germany agreed with its allies that the use of chemical weapons must not go unpunished. She said it was clear that not all chemical weapons had been destroyed in Syria in a process that began in 2013.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 13, 2018
IDF Spokesman to Gaza residents: Do not let Hamas take advantage of you.

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 24
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 32
    Elat
    17 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut