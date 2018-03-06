March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Germany will look into Turkey's request to extradite Kurdish leader

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 15:44
BERLIN - The German Justice Ministry will examine Turkey's request for the extradition of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim and make a decision based on constitutional principles, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

Gabriel spoke to reporters with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is visiting Berlin to attend the Berlin ITB, the world's largest tourism fair.

Muslim, who formerly headed the PYD, Syria's main Kurdish party, was released in Prague last week and then spoke at a demonstration in Berlin on Saturday.

"We have in fact received a verbal note from the Turkish foreign ministry, and we will send this request, as always, to the (German) justice ministry and they will examine it on constitutional ground," Gabriel told reporters.


