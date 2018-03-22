Getting a US visa just got a bit easier for some Israelis

Israel may not yet be on America's Visa Waiver Program, exempting Israelis from a need for a visa to enter the US for up to 90 days, but it is now on US's Interview Waiver Program.



Under a plan announced by the US embassy on Thursday, Israelis with valid visas or whose visa has expired within the last year will be able to renew their visa without having to go through another interview with an embassy or US consular official.



According to the announcement, rather than traveling to the US embassy or consulate and going through the interview process again, the applicants can simply go the the embassy website and send in their completed application following the instructions on the website.



Currently all visa applicants must have a personal interview where the US authorities determine if the candidate is a risk for staying or working illegally in the US.



Share on facebook Share on twitter