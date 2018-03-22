March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Getting a US visa just got a bit easier for some Israelis

By
March 22, 2018 20:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel may not yet be on America's Visa Waiver Program, exempting Israelis from a need for a visa to enter the US for up to 90 days, but it is now on US's Interview Waiver Program.

Under a plan announced by the US embassy on Thursday, Israelis with valid visas or whose visa has expired within the last year will be able to renew their visa without having to go through another interview with an embassy or US consular official.

According to the announcement, rather than traveling to the US embassy or consulate and going through the interview process again, the applicants can simply go the the embassy website and send in their completed application following the instructions on the website.

Currently all visa applicants must have a personal interview where the US authorities determine if the candidate is a risk for staying or working illegally in the US.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 22, 2018
Netanyahu on probes: Many feel this is an addiction, a witch hunt

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut