January 16 2018
|
Tevet, 29, 5778
|
Ghana police questioning three men after explosives found

By REUTERS
January 16, 2018 02:09




ACCRA - Police in Ghana have seized suspected explosives of various kinds in Accra, the capital, and are holding three men connected to the substances, the regional police command said in a statement on Monday.

It did not give details of the arrest, but police sources told Reuters that at least seven grenades were retrieved following a tip-off.

"Police is investigating the matter in coordination with the relevant agencies and therefore assures the public to remain calm," said the statement issued by Assistant Commissioner David Eklu.

It asked that anybody with related information should contact police emergency lines.

Although relatively peaceful, the West African country has witnessed sporadic ethnic and political violence.


