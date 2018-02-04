Greeks rally in Athens over Macedonia name row

ATHENS - Greeks gathered outside parliament in Athens on Sunday to protest against the use of the term Macedonia in any settlement the government pursues with the ex-Yugoslav Republic to end a decades-old name dispute.



Efforts by the two countries to settle the dispute, which has blocked Macedonia's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union, have been inconclusive since the small Balkan state broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991.



Greece objects to Macedonia's name because it has its own territory called Macedonia, and argues that its small northern neighbor's use of the name, along with contentious articles in its constitution, imply territorial claims over Greek land.



Due to Greece's objections, Macedonia was admitted to the United Nations with the provisional name "The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia" in 1993, which remains its official title in international organizations.



Organizers expect a big turnout for Sunday's rally.







