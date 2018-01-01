January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Gunman kills two Christians at alcohol store south of Cairo

By REUTERS
January 1, 2018 20:35




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO- A masked gunman shot dead two Christian brothers at their alcohol shop south of Cairo on Monday, security sources said.

The incident took place just days after attacks on a Coptic church and another Christian-owned shop also south of the Egyptian capital that killed more than 10 people, as security forces brace for attacks against the Arab world's largest Christian minority ahead of Orthodox Christmas celebrations.

The gunman used a rifle in the attack, shooting at the shop from outside after pulling up on a motorcycle, two security sources said. The attacker fled the scene afterwards.

An image on social media showed the body of what purported to be one of the victims, covered in blood from the waist down.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.


