Gunman takes hostages after shots fired at California veterans home

By REUTERS
March 10, 2018 00:35
March 9  - A gunman entered a party at a California home for disabled veterans on Friday, fired shots and took at least three hostages, local media and authorities reported, but there were no reports of injuries as police surrounded the facility.

Police have not made contact with the gunman inside at the Yountville Veterans Home, located in Napa Valley wine country about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco, but he is believed to have a rifle, California Highway Patrol spokesman Chris Childs said at a briefing.

The gunman and a CHP deputy exchanged fire, he said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, he said.

A resident of the home, identified as Rod Allen by the local CBS affiliate, said the gunman took hostages after allowing some people at the event to leave. He fired dozens of shots, the resident said, according to KGO.


