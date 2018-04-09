Gunmen fire on U.N. base in Central African Republic





BANGUI - Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a United Nations base in Central African Republic's capital late on Sunday, capping a day that saw at least one civilian killed and dozens of people injured, a UN spokesman said.

The gunmen fired on a part of the base that houses Egyptian and Jordanian peacekeepers at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT) sparking a 30-minute gunfight in which no one was killed or injured, UN spokesman Vladimir Monteiro told Reuters."We returned fire and sent reinforcements, and calm returned after half an hour," Monteiro said.It was not immediately clear who was responsible for Sunday night's attack.