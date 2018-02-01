February 01 2018
|
Shevat, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Haley blasts UN 'blacklist' as 'anti-Israel obsession'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 1, 2018 06:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Nikki Haley, United States ambassador to the United Nations, blasted the reported "blacklist" being created in the UN of companies that do business in the West Bank in a statement released on Wednesday night, calling it the, "latest anti-Israel actions taken by the Human Rights Council."

“This whole issue is outside the bounds of the High Commissioner for Human Rights office’s mandate and is a waste of time and resources,” said Haley. “While we note that they wisely refrained from listing individual companies, the fact that the report was issued at all is yet another reminder of the Council’s anti-Israel obsession. The more the Human Rights Council does this, the less effective it becomes as an advocate against the world’s human rights abusers. The United States will continue to aggressively push back against the anti-Israel bias, and advance badly needed reforms of the Council.”

The US plans to stay in the United Nations Human Rights Council after publication of the list was delayed.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 1, 2018
U.S. allows Syrians to stay for another 18 months

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut