Haley blasts UN 'blacklist' as 'anti-Israel obsession'

Nikki Haley, United States ambassador to the United Nations, blasted the reported "blacklist" being created in the UN of companies that do business in the West Bank in a statement released on Wednesday night, calling it the, "latest anti-Israel actions taken by the Human Rights Council."



“This whole issue is outside the bounds of the High Commissioner for Human Rights office’s mandate and is a waste of time and resources,” said Haley. “While we note that they wisely refrained from listing individual companies, the fact that the report was issued at all is yet another reminder of the Council’s anti-Israel obsession. The more the Human Rights Council does this, the less effective it becomes as an advocate against the world’s human rights abusers. The United States will continue to aggressively push back against the anti-Israel bias, and advance badly needed reforms of the Council.”



The US plans to stay in the United Nations Human Rights Council after publication of the list was delayed.



