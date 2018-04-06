Hamas: 150 Palestinians injured in protests

Hamas on Friday announced that over 150 Palestinians have been injured in protests as part of the " Great March of Return."



Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry updated their statement from earlier in the day, when only 40 Palestinians had been injured. According to the ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, one Palestinian has been killed.



The Palestinian Red Crescent announced earlier on Friday that 81 Palestinians had been injured but has not updated their injury report.



