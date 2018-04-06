April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Hamas: 150 Palestinians injured in protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 6, 2018 16:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas on Friday announced that over 150 Palestinians have been injured in protests as part of the " Great March of Return." 

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry updated their statement from earlier in the day, when only 40 Palestinians had been injured. According to the ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, one Palestinian has been killed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced earlier on Friday that 81 Palestinians had been injured but has not updated their injury report.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 6, 2018
Report: Second Palestinian killed in Gaza protests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut