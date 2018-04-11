Hamas: IDF strike reflects occupation's embarrassing, hysterical state

Hamas issued a statement in response to the IDF's strikes on Gaza Wednesday morning, saying that "the Israeli attack on Gazan resistance targets reflects the embarrassing and hysterical state the occupation is in following the large participation in the 'March of Return,' [attempts at] breaking the siege, and the rallying around [national] resistance.



"This attack only increases the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their stand against the occupier, and their determination to demand their rights and break the siege - however many victims there may be."



Hamas added that "The resistance will continue to be the shield that protects the Palestinian people in their stance against the occupation and its plans."



